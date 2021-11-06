GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $14.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 110.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after buying an additional 5,947,473 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GoHealth by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GoHealth by 16,588.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,691 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in GoHealth by 127.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 649,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in GoHealth by 50.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 270,312 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.33.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

