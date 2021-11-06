Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $325.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $236.11 and a 1-year high of $330.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.50. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.81.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.