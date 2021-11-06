FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 589 Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 589 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 12.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

