TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1,284.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of TopBuild worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLD opened at $264.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $154.30 and a 1-year high of $267.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.70.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.