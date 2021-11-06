Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Essent Group has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $48.17 on Friday. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

