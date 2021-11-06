Italo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $105.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Italo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Italo has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Italo has a market capitalization of $10,781.90 and $105.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00081706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00077871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00099391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,108.80 or 0.99742506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.92 or 0.07166667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

