Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.304 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of 1,087.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,023.5%.

NYSE:BEP opened at $39.62 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. CSFB set a $45.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,751 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $22,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

