Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.292 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$167.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$163.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.55. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$122.13 and a twelve month high of C$171.94. The company has a market cap of C$43.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.5100007 EPS for the current year.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total transaction of C$2,099,956.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$488,149.20.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

