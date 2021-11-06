Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Heritage Insurance has a payout ratio of -141.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NYSE HRTG opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heritage Insurance stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Heritage Insurance worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

