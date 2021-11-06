Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Insider Kristin A. Scott Sells 5,791 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ANF opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

