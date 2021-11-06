Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Insider Kristin A. Scott Sells 5,791 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ANF opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
