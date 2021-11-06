Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Emily Yang Sells 1,267 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diodes stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $109.11. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,545,000 after buying an additional 110,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diodes by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after purchasing an additional 59,384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Diodes by 177.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 21.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

