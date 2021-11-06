The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Kelly Hefner Barrett Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AAN opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $805.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

