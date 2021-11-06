Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CAO Michael P. Gallagher Sells 907 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE CPT opened at $161.38 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $164.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.61, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after buying an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after buying an additional 558,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
