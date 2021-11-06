Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CAO Michael P. Gallagher Sells 907 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CPT opened at $161.38 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $164.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.61, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after buying an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after buying an additional 558,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

