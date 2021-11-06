Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) CAO Sells $77,448.96 in Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE GHC opened at $607.52 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $422.84 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,606,000 after purchasing an additional 82,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in shares of Graham by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 128,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Graham by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

