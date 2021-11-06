Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $529,000 Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of OTEX opened at $51.61 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $40.14 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

