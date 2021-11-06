Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $450,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,805 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 49,521 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,880 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

