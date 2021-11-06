Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $327,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $154.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

