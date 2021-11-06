Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $7.47 Million in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Comerica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

NYSE CMA opened at $87.55 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.