Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $250,000 Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Teck Resources by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Teck Resources by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TECK. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.28.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.