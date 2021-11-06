Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target at $57.27

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.27.

EDIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,250,000 after purchasing an additional 136,178 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after acquiring an additional 653,617 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after acquiring an additional 612,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after acquiring an additional 210,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

