QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Shares of QNST opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.62 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,463.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $531,053.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 47.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.