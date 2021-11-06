Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Gulf Resources stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. Gulf Resources has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 20.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GURE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gulf Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gulf Resources during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Gulf Resources by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

