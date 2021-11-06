Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Gulf Resources stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. Gulf Resources has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.58.
Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 20.26%.
Gulf Resources Company Profile
Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.