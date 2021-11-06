L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives $236.83 Average PT from Brokerages

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE LHX opened at $223.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,401 shares of company stock worth $81,075,776. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

