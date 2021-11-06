Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has 592.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $115.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

