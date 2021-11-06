SVB Leerink Cuts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $48.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.