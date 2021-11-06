Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poly reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed the same. The company continues to experience tightness in its supply chain, which, in turn, could hurt near-term visibility. It depends on a limited group of suppliers for critical hardware components. Poly faces stiff competition across all end markets, which often leads to intense price wars. It has a huge debt burden and seems to be under pressure to meet its financial obligations. Poly faces risks associated with product development. Fluctuations in commodity pricing for various components pose another concern. High research and development costs strain its margins further. However, the company remains focused on managing its profitability while continuing to invest in areas of accelerating growth.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on POLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Plantronics stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.84. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Plantronics news, CEO David M. Shull purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Warren Schlichting bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

