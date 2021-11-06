Expedia Group’s (EXPE) Hold Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXPE. Cowen cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $182.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.81. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

