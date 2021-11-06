FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

RAIL opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in FreightCar America by 274.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

