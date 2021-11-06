Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BEZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 417.30 ($5.45) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 392.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 358.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

