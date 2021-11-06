AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,914 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Entegris worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Entegris by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entegris by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.89 and its 200 day moving average is $120.18. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.46 and a one year high of $149.40.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.44.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,402 shares of company stock worth $11,857,449. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

