AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 182,087 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,087 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $28.38 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86.

LBTYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.