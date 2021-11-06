AQR Capital Management LLC Has $12.70 Million Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,233 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Capital International Investors grew its position in ITT by 124.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,353,000 after buying an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $14,883,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ITT by 232.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 162,435 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT by 28,068.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 133,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 133,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ITT by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,142,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,738,000 after buying an additional 128,030 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $104.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.