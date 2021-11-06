PDT Partners LLC Has $98,000 Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $4.84 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

