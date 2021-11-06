Oppenheimer Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $109.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist reduced their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of INCY opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Incyte by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 14,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

