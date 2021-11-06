Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Sells 21,378 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 21,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $467,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Ronald Fleming sold 9,074 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $191,552.14.

On Friday, October 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 17,157 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $362,527.41.

On Monday, August 9th, Ronald Fleming sold 54,698 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,312,752.00.

LAZY opened at $21.20 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lazydays by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lazydays by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAZY shares. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

