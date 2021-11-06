ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider David Pendarvis Sells 1,485 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $392,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $387,794.73.

On Friday, September 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92.

RMD opened at $260.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,285,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ResMed by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

