ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair lowered ManTech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $81.57 on Friday. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ManTech International by 29.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,153,000 after acquiring an additional 390,227 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in ManTech International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,324,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ManTech International by 108.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 114,342 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ManTech International by 32.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 112,289 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ManTech International by 1,007.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

