Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Oppen Peter H. Van Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $790,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PI opened at $77.72 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Impinj by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $950,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

