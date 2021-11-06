Chrystal Menard Sells 40,000 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 246,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 45,099 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 92,319 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 582,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 75,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.