Insider Selling: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) EVP Sells 9,200 Shares of Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

