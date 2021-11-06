CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,899 shares of company stock valued at $41,127,524. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $273.43 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $297.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of -329.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.61.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

