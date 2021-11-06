Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 734.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,833 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.30 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

