Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 21,379.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth about $1,008,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 37.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after purchasing an additional 41,241 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $177.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.97 and its 200 day moving average is $172.11. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.84 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,847 shares of company stock worth $43,063,706. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.