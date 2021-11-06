Britt J. Vitalone Sells 1,095 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

McKesson stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $168.88 and a 12-month high of $227.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.42.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

