Britt J. Vitalone Sells 1,095 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
McKesson stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $168.88 and a 12-month high of $227.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.67.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.42.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).
Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.