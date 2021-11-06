Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.32.

ZH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter worth $134,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Zhihu has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.