Insureum Hits Market Capitalization of $4.12 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Insureum has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $139,969.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00051683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00253097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00096971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

