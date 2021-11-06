BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 122.41%.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $364.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.93. BeiGene has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 352,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,359,195. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BeiGene stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,060 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of BeiGene worth $39,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.89.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.