BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 122.41%.
NASDAQ BGNE opened at $364.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.93. BeiGene has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.75.
In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 352,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,359,195. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.89.
About BeiGene
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
