CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Issues Earnings Results

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $187.07 on Friday. CDW has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDW stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of CDW worth $85,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

