AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.57 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMC Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of AMC Networks worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

