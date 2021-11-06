ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACM Research had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ACM Research updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ACMR stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACM Research stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of ACM Research worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

